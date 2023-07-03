High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

