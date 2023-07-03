High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $94.57 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

