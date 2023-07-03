High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 149 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.13 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

