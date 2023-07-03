Howard Capital Management Group LLC Invests $431,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $286.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

