HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.88.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.71 on Friday. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

