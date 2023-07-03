Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $117.00 at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.57.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hub Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

