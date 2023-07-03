Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $708,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,895,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after acquiring an additional 545,904 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $250.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

