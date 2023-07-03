Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 2.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNOV. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 41,528 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

In other news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 7,586,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $227,586.21. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,871,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,153.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,420,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,207.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 7,586,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,586.21. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,871,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,153.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,433,859 shares of company stock worth $573,141 over the last ninety days.

Shares of UNOV stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

