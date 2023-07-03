Insider Buying: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Major Shareholder Buys $19,452,600.00 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Arcus Biosciences Price Performance
NYSE RCUS opened at $20.31 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arcus Biosciences
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.