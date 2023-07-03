Insider Buying: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Major Shareholder Buys $19,452,600.00 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

NYSE RCUS opened at $20.31 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after buying an additional 1,951,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,600,000 after buying an additional 173,854 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,383,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after buying an additional 36,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 312,887 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

