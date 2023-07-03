Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells $303,962.48 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $303,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $34.76.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.