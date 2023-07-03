Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells $303,962.48 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $303,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

