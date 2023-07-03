Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) COO Sells $562,500.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,245,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Paul Muniz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

ACHR opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $19,160,020,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.