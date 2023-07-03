Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Sells $292,000.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,896,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BOX opened at $29.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 226.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in BOX by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

