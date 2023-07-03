Insider Selling: Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Sells $194,796.20 in Stock

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) insider Brian Richard Macdonald sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $194,796.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Down 4.6 %

IRON opened at $44.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.03. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

