Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Sells $104,883.85 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $104,883.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Meurice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $95,683.65.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $135.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.62. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $137.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on IPGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

