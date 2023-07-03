Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $394,632.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $394,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,316,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,854,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $374,680.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $153,138.75.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $209,768.25.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $354,612.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $85,268.56.

On Friday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,937.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,352 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $387,817.20.

On Friday, April 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $418,054.34.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $87,083.55.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Legacy Housing stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $565.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

