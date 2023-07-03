Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells $774,300.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,681,303.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MATX opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Matson by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

