Insider Selling: Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Sells $119,250.00 in Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,688,434.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Presto Automation alerts:

On Thursday, June 29th, Rajat Suri sold 50,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $246,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $94,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $14,546.63.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

PRST stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. Presto Automation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRST. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital raised Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

About Presto Automation

(Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.