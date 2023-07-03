Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $371,992.83 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 42,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $371,992.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,454,851.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Ralph Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $8,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $211,725.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $47,350.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,064.35.

On Friday, May 19th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $297,997.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $114,150.00.

Travelzoo Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.89 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $122.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TZOO. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Articles

