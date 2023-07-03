Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $175,951.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,010 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $175,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,774,683 shares in the company, valued at $421,044,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,902 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $249,332.36.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 55,182 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $1,426,454.70.
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $2,894,674.86.
- On Monday, June 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 5,197 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $141,982.04.
- On Friday, June 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $938,851.80.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $2,729,641.60.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,363,565.12.
- On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,326,102.38.
- On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $3,413.60.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $2,134,523.74.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vir Biotechnology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.