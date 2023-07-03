Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $175,951.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,010 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $175,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,774,683 shares in the company, valued at $421,044,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,902 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $249,332.36.

On Thursday, June 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 55,182 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $1,426,454.70.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $2,894,674.86.

On Monday, June 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 5,197 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $141,982.04.

On Friday, June 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $938,851.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $2,729,641.60.

On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,363,565.12.

On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,326,102.38.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $3,413.60.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $2,134,523.74.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

