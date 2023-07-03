Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.03 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

