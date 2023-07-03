Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $898,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.43 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

