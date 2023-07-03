Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $219.79 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.