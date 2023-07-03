Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

FANG opened at $131.36 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.51. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

