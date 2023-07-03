Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 76 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $341.94 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $344.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.65. The company has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

