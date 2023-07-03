Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

