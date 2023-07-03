International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shell by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,903 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,570 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

