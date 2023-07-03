International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 247,478 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 247,478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

