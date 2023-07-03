Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $341.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.41 and its 200-day moving average is $273.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $344.08. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.