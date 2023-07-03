Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $369.42 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

