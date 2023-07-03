Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVTA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $31,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $31,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,005 shares of company stock worth $208,409 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 15.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,331,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,196,000 after purchasing an additional 544,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,463,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 192,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 34.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Invitae by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,589 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $294.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative net margin of 611.14% and a negative return on equity of 285.28%. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invitae will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

