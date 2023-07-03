iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after buying an additional 438,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.50 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

