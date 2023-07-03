iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

