iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IVV opened at $445.71 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average of $408.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.