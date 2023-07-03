iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $261.48 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

