iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Boyd Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

