iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $74.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

