iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:USMV opened at $74.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

