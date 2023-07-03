J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $195.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JBHT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $181.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $156.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 875,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $144,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $100,437,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

