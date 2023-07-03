Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.89.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $97.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $460,262 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

