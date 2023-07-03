Jefferies Financial Group Increases Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $32.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OSTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Overstock.com from $21.50 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.64.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $32.57 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 13.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 197,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 103.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

(Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.