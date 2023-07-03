Jmac Enterprises LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $33.44 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

