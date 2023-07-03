Jmac Enterprises LLC Invests $309,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $193.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.64.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

