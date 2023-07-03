John Earl Jackson Purchases 25,000 Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) CEO John Earl Jackson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,041.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 9.6 %

CCLP opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. CSI Compressco LP has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $178.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.96.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSI Compressco in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

