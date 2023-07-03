Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Free Report) is one of 374 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kaleido Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleido Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Kaleido Biosciences Competitors -10,673.10% -71.06% -18.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kaleido Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaleido Biosciences Competitors 654 1573 4027 35 2.55

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 108.63%. Given Kaleido Biosciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kaleido Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

81.6% of Kaleido Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Kaleido Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kaleido Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleido Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaleido Biosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido Biosciences $1.10 million N/A 0.00 Kaleido Biosciences Competitors $116.95 million -$3.35 million 16.26

Kaleido Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kaleido Biosciences. Kaleido Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kaleido Biosciences rivals beat Kaleido Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease. It also develops programs for the treatment of multi drug resistant infection, chronic kidney disease, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, cardio-metabolic syndrome, immuno-oncology, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company has collaboration agreements with Institute Gustave Roussy, Washington University, and Janssen. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

