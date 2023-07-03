KeyCorp Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

