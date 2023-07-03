KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $89.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

