KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $404.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

KLAC opened at $485.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $488.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.12. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,996 shares of company stock worth $9,210,673. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

