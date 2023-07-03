Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.02 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

