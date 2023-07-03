Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 2,650 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

