Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $103.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $103.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

